Nysa Devgn and Orhan Awatramani pose together

Nysa Devgn rang in the New Year 2023 in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani. Ahan Shetty was also there. The star kid partied in a black dress with Goth makeup. Orhan Awatramani shared the pics on his social media handle. He is friends with all the star kids in town. In between, he was linked to Janhvi Kapoor. In the past, he was once linked to Sara Ali Khan too. The heir of a huge business family, Orhan Awatramani has studied abroad. He is also a social activist.