Image credit: Instagram

Star kids who are obsessed with fashion

Star kids enjoy a crazy fandom. From their debut films to party looks - everything gets discussed. Of course, fashion is something that stars are obsessed with. They are trendsetters and they love to stay stylish always. Not just in movies, stars try hard to be in style even when stepping out for the gym. Star kids too eat, sleep and breathe fashion. So here's looking at star kids who can be called born fashionistas.