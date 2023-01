Janhvi Kapoor

Bawaal actress Janhvi Kapoor is a charmer and has become a rage on social media. It is quite hard to take our eyes off her pictures. Janhvi is enjoying her glamorous life as a Bollywood star and has been setting social media on fire with her posts. She enjoys 21 million followers on Instagram and made her Insta debut in April 27, 2014. Also Read - Salaam Venky actress Kajol reveals what advice she dished out to Nysa and Yug over 'trolling' culture