OMG 2 box office collection day 3 early estimates

OMG 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2023 despite the number of controversies attached to it. The film is relatable and has a very important social message for everyone. OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar in key roles with Akshay Kumar as the doot of Lord Shiva. The Akshay Kumar starrer new movie is clashing with two big films that is Gadar 2 and Jailer but is still holding onto its own. Let's check out how well will it fare on Sunday. Here are OMG 2 box office collection day 3 early estimates...