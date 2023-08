OMG 2

OMG 2 is winning over audiences across India. The movie is about the importance of sex education in teens and adolescents. Pankaj Tripathi plays a beleaguered father fighting the system after his son's masturbation video gets leaked. People who have seen the film have not found it objectionable. They feel it deserves a U/A certificate as the message is important. Here are some other movies that should be seen by families.