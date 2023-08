OMG 2 cast gather for a private screening

OMG 2 is just a couple of days away from its big release. Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie is releasing on 11th August. The promotions have been quite low and the movie courted quite a few controversies. And tonight, the team gathered to meet for a private screening and it looks like one happy gang. Finally, the movie is coming out in cinemas, this Friday, and they all got together to watch the movie, it seems.