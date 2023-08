OMG 2 special screening; Akshay Kumar skips

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie is releasing tomorrow and a special screening of the movie is held in the city right now. A lot of Bollywood celebs and the cast and crew of OMG 2 are seen at the celebs special screening. However, Akshay Kumar, who is seen in a key role in the movie has skipped the movie's premiere night, it seems. He was not seen at the screening while the rest of the cast clicked pictures at the red carpet.