OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar turns into Mahadev and leaves you impressed.

The most-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is all out, and this time the superstar has turned into Mahadev. This Shravan season, the actor has hit the right note to play, and the teaser too is up to the mark and looks intriguing and interesting at the same time as the makers haven’t revealed much about the characters and the storyline of the film.