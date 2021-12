Image credit: Instagram

Will RRR, Radhe Shyam, and other BIGGIES get postponed?

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey was slated to release on 31st December 2021. But, it has been postponed. This decision has been taken as night curfew has been imposed in many states because of which theatres get shut early, and late evening and night shows get cancelled. In Delhi, the Yellow Alert has been announced and cinema halls are totally shut. Many big films are slated to release in the coming months. So, let’s look at the list of biggies that might also get postponed…