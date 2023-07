Oppenheimer gets the biggest opening of 2023 for Hollywood film

Christopher Nolan films never disappoint. There is always massive buzz around his films and Oppenheimer is no exception. Starring Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer is the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer - the creator of Atomic Bomb. The film made it to the theatres yesterday and it received the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India for the year 2023. As per the reports, Oppenheimer made around 13 crore on day one at the Indian box office. That's huge! The film has now entered the list of Top 10 Hollywood films that had the biggest opening day business.