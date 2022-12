Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is beauty in BLACK

Janhvi Kapoor is bold, beautiful and stunning. Ever since she made her debut, she has made sure to flaunt her fashionista self at every event. She loves to dress up and her sartorial choices have always been on point. Recently, she shared a few pictures dressed in a faux leather dress in black. She paired it with matching gloves and needless to say she looked fabulous as ever. Her friends could not stop from commenting.