Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet rock the red carpet

The Oscars 2022 was a starry affair. Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana DeBose flaunted the best of haute couture on the red carpet. This time, the 94th Academy Award saw winners like Will Smith, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, CODA, Troy Kustur and others. Here is a look at the best fashion moments from the red carpet…