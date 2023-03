Image credit: Instagram

Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava with Rihanna

It was a big day yesterday for team RRR. The song Naatu Naatu starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR from SS Rajamouli's film won an Oscar in the Best Original song category. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava gave an exhilarating performance that even received a standing ovation from all. Later, the singers met Rihanna and called it a dream come true moment. Here is the picture of Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and posing with Rihanna backstage at Oscars 2023. Her song Lift Me Up was also nominated in this category.