Michelle Yeoh is the leading lady of Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film has a number of nominations, 11 to be precise. She is the first Asian to be nominated for Best Actress at Oscars 2023. In the film, she plays a part that was initially conceived keeping Jackie Chan in mind. Fans are gaga over her performance.