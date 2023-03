Priyanka Chopra hosts the South Asian Excellence event ahead of the 2023 Oscars.

Our desi girl Priyanka has been hosting this South Asian Excellence for the last two years ahead of the Oscars, and this time she had Ran Charan as her special guest, and people remembered their hood old days of Zanjeer. Also Read - Ahead of Oscars 2023 Ram Charan says, 'RRR is an example that good cinema has no language'