Oscars 2023: Who's hosting the 95th Academy Awards?

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. And all eyes are on the Oscars this year as well. A lot of great nominations and presenters are there and unlike the last time, let's hope no shocking incident happens at the prestigious function. Last year's Oscar slap gate between Will Smith and Chris Rock was quite shocking for everyone and it still is. Anyway, moving on to Oscars 2023, here are all the important details of the upcoming Academy Awards that ya'll need to know. First and foremost, the Oscars will be hosted by none other than Jimmy Kimmel. It is his 3rd time around, hosting the Oscars.