OTT releases this week (11-14): Reacher 4, Cocktail 2, Mourinho and more to stream

My Own Child — Netflix (13 August

A Child of My Own is a documentary about a shocking real-life story of motherhood, deception and societal pressure. The film focuses on Alejandra, a woman who is desperate to become a mother, but who has experienced repeated miscarriages and is under increasing pressure from those around her. Eventually, she decides to fake a pregnancy, which results in a complicated situation that drags on for months. What begins as a desperate attempt to hide the truth becomes a very serious case and a scandal in the national media.