OTT releases this week (June 29-July 3): Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3, Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro and more streaming this week

New Shows, and a Stacked Streaming Lineup

As June fades into July, this week’s streaming calendar is overflowing. Millie Bobby Brown returns in Enola Holmes 3, and Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde gets a fresh prequel, Elle. For the first time, Rajkumar Hirani brings his storytelling to the web with Pritam and Pedro, while Silo comes back for season three. Two heavyweights from Telugu cinema arrive too, plus Richard Gadd adds another drama with Half Man.