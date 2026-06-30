OTT releases this week (June 29-July 3): Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3, Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro and more streaming this week

South OTT Double Bill – Netflix & Amazon Prime Video
Telugu cinema brings the action July 2 with two launches. Netflix drops Super Subbu, its first Telugu original, where Sundeep Kishan plays a down-on-his-luck guy turned sex-ed teacher, with Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma backing him up. Over on Prime Video, Isakapatnam takes Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh into a gritty family-meets-gangster thriller from Garry BH, Also worth noting: Richard Gadd’s Half Man arrives July 3 on Lionsgate Play, and for horror fans, Curry Barker’s Obsession is up for rent.