OTT releases this weekend: Wuthering Heights, The Kerala Story 2, Aadu 3 among films you must watch

1/8





Mustafa Mustafa – Aha | April 30 This one’s a Tamil comedy-drama directed by Praveen Saravanan that’s been generating some quiet hype. Sathish, Suresh Ravi, and Monica Chinnakotla are front and center, and they pull you into a small-town world full of friendship, messes, and slice-of-life humor. It’s a nice, easy watch to warm up for the weekend. Stream it on Aha from April 30.

2/8





Wuthering Heights – HBOMax | May 1 Think you know Brontë’s classic? This retelling flips things around and takes plenty of creative liberties. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star, and they’re bringing all the gothic drama with a modern, stylish edge. Critics couldn’t agree on this one, but it’s a visual treat and delivers on moody vibes. If you like your romance a little stormy and twisted, give this a go. Streaming on HBOMax from May 1.

3/8





The Kerala Story 2 – ZEE5 | May 1 Back for round two, The Kerala Story 2 dives deeper into the heated topics that made the first film such a flashpoint. They’re not revealing much about the cast, but if you watched the original or just want to see what the fuss was about, here’s your chance. It’s one for the group chat debates. Streams on ZEE5 from May 1.

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4/8





Raakaasa – Netflix | May 1 Ready for some chills and laughs? This Telugu horror-comedy has Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika running into plenty of ghostly misadventures. It’s getting a release in Hindi and other languages too, so everyone can get in on the spooky fun. Definitely a good pick for when you just want to kick back and cackle with friends. Streaming on Netflix from May 1.

5/8





Aadu 3 – ZEE5 | May 1 Shaji Pappan is back and so is the madness. The cult Malayalam comedy series drops its third movie, promising all the goats, gang fights, and joyful chaos fans love. Jayasurya reprises his iconic role, and yes, you can watch it in Hindi this time. More nonsense, more laughs. Out on ZEE5 from May 1.

6/8





Biker – Netflix | May 1 Motocross fans, this one’s for you. Biker bills itself as India’s first motocross film, starring Sharwanand. If you’re looking for something other than the usual action flick, you’ll want to give this a shot, it’s gritty, packed with racing stunts, and delivers plenty of adrenaline. Crank it up on Netflix starting May 1.

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7/8





Leader – Prime Video | May 1 If a political action-thriller is more your style, Leader might just surprise you. It kind of slipped past audiences in theatres, but now it’s streaming and ready for a second chance. Saravanan leads the cast through a gritty, intense ride plus, it’s available in multiple languages, so no one’s left out. Catch it on Prime Video from May 1.

8/8



