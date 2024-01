Happy birthday Ayeza Khan: Pakistani beauty celebrates her birthday today

Pakistani DIVA Ayeza Khan is celebrating her birthday today. The actress has clocked 33 years today. She doesn't look it, does she? Ayeza is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. However, with her powerful performances, private life, stunning filmography and style statements, she has conquered hearts all over the world. On her special day, heer's looking at some unknown facts about the actress.