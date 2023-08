Ranbir Kapoor stood out in support of Mahira Khan.

After seeing the judgement around Mahira Khan, the Animal star has come out in support of her and mentioned, I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgement just because she is a woman.