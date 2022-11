Palak Muchhal and Mithoon get married

Singh Palak Muchhal married to music composer Mithoon yesterday, 6th November, and the star couple immediately followed the marriage rituals with a wedding receptions, which was attended by the who’s who from the music and TV industries. While Mithoon was attired in a royal sherwani, Palak Muchhal opted for a traditional red lehenga, and the couple mostly had eyes only for each other throughout the evening. Check out their reception pics below: