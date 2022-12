Palak Tiwari poses with Janhvi Kapoor’s alleged beau Orhan Awatramani

Palak Tiwari poses with Janhvi Kapoor’s alleged beau Orhan Awatramani, a party animal and ladies' man in Bollywood. He is friends with every beauty in Bollywood and the pictures speak that Palak is also a good front with him. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali accuses him of physical abuse; Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca and more