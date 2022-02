Image credit: PR

Palak Tiwari, the new fashionista

Palak Tiwari aka the ' Bijlee Girl' is well and truly now the new fashionista in town. Already having emerged as the overnight sensation with the phenomenal success of her debut single 'Bijlee Bijlee', Palak Tiwari often serves fashion goals with her stunning pictures on Instagram. In fact, we're fast spotting more than a resemblance to how momma Shweta Tiwari would make heads turn and still does. The lass has again set fashion bugs panting for more with her latest pics in a bodycon dress with white coat. Check them out here…