Image credit: Instagram

Palak Tiwari turns into Cinderella

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is just a couple of music videos old in the industry but she rules social media platforms with her stunning appearances. With a large follower base and dedicated fan pages, the Bijlee girl enjoys huge stardom. She has an incredible sense of fashion, as evidenced by her stunning social media photos. And yet again, Palak has taken over the internet by storm when she posed in a Cinderella dress. Take a look.