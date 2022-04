Palak Tiwari

Bollywood and TV actresses are great influencers when it comes to fashion. Especially, the young gen actresses have been setting examples of taking risks bold enough and exploring fashion. And their USP is that, each of the actresses dish out different vibes even if they style one kinda outfit. Of course, the styling and design differs. However, it's the vibe that the actresses carry, which makes it stand apart. From Tejasswi Prakash, Palak Tiwari to Kiara Advani, Tara Sutria, Ananya Pandey and more, let's have a dekko at the actresses from the film and telelvision world who dished out different kinda Boss-Lady vibes in blazers. Here's Shweta Tiwari's gorgeous daughter Palak. The Bijlee Bijlee hitmaker is truly is talent to watch out for. Her recent release, Mangta Hai Kya is also making a lot of noise. Here's Palak in a red blazer which she teamed with a skirt. She is helluva hot, isn't she?