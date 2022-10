Palak Tiwari looks sensuous in a bralet and flared pants

Palak Tiwari has shared some new pics on Instagram. We can see her in a crop top and flared pants. She looked great in the set of matching separates. Palak Tiwari's pics have been clicked by famous photographer Amit Khanna. We can see light falling on her face. She is absolutely glowing. Take a look at the pics...