Palak Tiwari and Vedang Raina

Even before making a Bollywood debut, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has become an internet sensation. She also rules the headlines for various reasons. One of them is her love life. Latest buzz is that Palak Tiwari is dating Vedang Raina who is soon to mark his debut with The Acrhies. Reports state that they have been dating each other for the past two years and Palak's mom Shweta too is happy with this relationship. Well, this is not the first time that Palak has made it to the headlines because of her alleged affair.