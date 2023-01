Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is going to make her Bollywood debut soon with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is also close to Bollywood star kids. Palak Tiwari has rock hard abs. She does gym regularly. The young lady said that she does not believe in fancy diets. It is simple home cooked food for her. She is not the only one. Here is a look at TV beauties whose washboard abs are fitness goals...