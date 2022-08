Image credit: Instagram

Palak Tiwari sets the internet on fire

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is an Instagram sensation. Though she is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she is as famous as her mother who has been working in the TV industry for ages. The mother-daughter duo is known for their fitness and more. The young diva always manages to hit headlines by sharing stunning pictures on social media. So much that her looks often get compared to Kendall Jenner's. Her latest pictures dressed in a blue tube dress have gone viral. Netizens are unable to stop swooning over the Bijlee actress.