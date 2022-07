Palak Tiwari is here to rule

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is a stunner. She arrived for a recent event in the city in a red gown. Side-swept hair, minimal accessories and a soft retro glam look with winged eyeliner made her look ethereal. Palak Tiwari is supposed to make her debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She looked great. Take a look at the pics…