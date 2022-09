Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has made a place in B-Town even before her debut

Palak Tiwari is all set to enter Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has Salman Khan in the lead. Well, even before her debut film, Palak Tiwari is making news and how. The hype around the young lady is equal to that of a star kid. Of late, her pics with Varun Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani went viral. Bollywood fans will remember Orhan from the time when he was linked to Sara Ali Khan. Palak Tiwari who is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari has a sizeable social media following. Her good looks have made her a hit already.