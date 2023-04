Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Pamela Chopra demise: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reach to condole Aditya Chopra

Pamela Chopra, the wife of the late Yash Chopra and mother of Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra, passed away yesterday. Ever since yesterday, various Bollywood celebrities have been dropping by Aditya Chopra's Juhu residence to offer condolences. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol and many more celebrities dropped by to pay their respects to the departed and console Aditya and Uday. Today, more celebs dropped by. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Kajol with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Khan and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more, came to visit. Ranbir and Alia have grabbed attention.