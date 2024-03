Image credit: Google

Housefull 5 release date out

Housefull is one of the most-watched films in Bollywood. Housefull 5 is the next instalment that fans are eagerly waiting for. The film will be released on June 6, 2025. It will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani.