Pandya Store couple Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon reveal their love story Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

The two had been saying that they are besties for a long time. Alice Kaushik said it was Kanwar Dhillon who proposed one day at lunch. He got food for her and asked if she did be his girlfriend. Everyone went aww. Arjun Bijlani teased Imlie fans saying that even Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer have this best brilliant friends stance. Also Read - Pandya Store: Fans of Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik demand presence of their faves on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, say we are bored of old faces [Read Tweets]