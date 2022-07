Image credit: Google.com

Paoli Dam in Chatrak

Paoli Dam has gone completely nude while showcasing frontal nudity in her intense sex scene in her 2011 Bengali erotica Chatrak. See, it’s a fully nude scene and I have done it because I was convinced that the scene is required to take the story forward. It isn’t there just to titillate. Incidentally, my character’s name is Paoli in the film! Now Paoli’s boyfriend (Sudip Mukherjee) lives far away and to fill the vacuum she gets physically involved with a young guy (Anubrata)… and indulges in oral sex! I was completely nude. So was my co-star and in the scene, the girl is getting all the pleasure! The scene involves love, sex and pleasure. But I must admit that it was difficult for me. Well, the fact that nobody from Tollywood or Bollywood has ever done something like this and I had no reference point. I didn’t know how to prepare for the scene,” Paoli had told The Telegraph in an interview.