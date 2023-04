Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli

This has to be one of the ugliest breakups ever. Vishal and Madhurima fell in love on the sets of Chandrakanta. The two were head over heels but their volatile temperaments and ego clashes made it tough for them to be together. In Nach Baliye, they showed fab chemistry on screen but news of their ugly fights during rehearsals got out. Bigg Boss 13 got both of them on the show knowing their star value. They had a love-hate story inside as well. But things got ugly soon ending in that pan fight which every Bigg Boss fan will remember forever.