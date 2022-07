Urfi Javed shares deets about her relationship with Paras Kalnawat

Uorfi Javed said that just within a month of their dating, she wanted to end the relationship with the Anupamaa fame actor. The actress said that after they called it quits, he got three tattoos of her name and wanted to get back. Urfi said that she wouldn't have gone back even if he got his whole body covered in tattoos. Paras, Uorfi claims, would still pursue her even after that and she would attend his calls because she enjoyed the attention. Later, Paras moved on.