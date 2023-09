Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: A match made in heaven

Mission Raniganj actress Parineeti Chopra reached Delhi on September 17 to reportedly kickstart her wedding celebrations. Her fiance, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) Raghav Chadha came to pick her up at the Delhi airport. The couple will take part in an ardaas function in Delhi on Sunday, post which their week-long pre-wedding festivities will start in Udaipur till September 24. A look at their loved-up pictures that scream love.