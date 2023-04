Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha details

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are rumored to get married soon. The couple sparked dating rumours after they were spotted frequently on dates and at the airports. Netizens speculated that they will soon tie the knot however, both remained tight-lipped, and neither confessed about their relationship nor commented the other way. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding rumours have grabbed all the attention and have also dominated headlines. Take a look at the education qualification and family details of both.