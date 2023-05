Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha papped on a dinner date

Of late, Parineeti Chopra's love life has been in the news. The actress is being linked to politician Raghav Chadha. Whispers are being heard that Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha pretty soon. Reports around the roka ceremony and more have been doing the rounds of gossip mills. Amidst this, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were papped together in the city.