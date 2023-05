Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha indulged in some PDA at their engagement ceremony

Caution: This will give sore eyes to all the singles but a motivation to find a lover, and even you can be all mushy only if you need to, or else celebrate freedom for life. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha indulged in some PDA at their engagement ceremony, and it's too hard to take your eyes off them.