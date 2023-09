Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dated for a year

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP member Raghav Chadha studied in London and have been friends for a long time. As per Vogue Report 2014, Parineeti has a triple Honours degree in business, finance, and economics from the Manchester Business School. The two met while she was studying in London. As per India Today report, Raghav studied at the London School of Economics after which he set up a boutique wealth management firm in London. As per a recent Woman's Era report, Parineeti and Raghav's love story started on the sets of Chamkila last year.