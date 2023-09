Celeb weddings held in Rajasthan

Mission Raniganj actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP member Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities are in full swing in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The two will reportedly get married in the presence of their families and friends on September 24 at The Leela Palace. Well, several celebrities chose Rajasthan as their wedding destination. From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani; a look at celebs who got married at magnificent locations in Rajasthan.