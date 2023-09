Parineeti Chopra's bridal looks

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. As per reports, the soon-to-be-married couple's pre-wedding festivities will start a day before. Most of the celebrations will be held in the Leela Palace in Udaipur, while the wedding ceremony will take place in the Taj Lake Palace. Later, their reception will be held in Chandigarh on September 30. Before Parineeti stuns everyone with her bridal avatar; let's take a look at her on and off screen bridal looks.