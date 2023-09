Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Meet her siblings

The bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra has two brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra. Pari is the eldest one in the Chopra family and is quite close to her brothers. Sahaj got involved in the family business post his graduation. He is into Millie’s Cookies franchise in New Delhi and made it huge. He has also worked as assistant director for Parineeti’s film Daawat-e-Ishq. Her younger brother Shivang is a doctor and loves to keep his personal life private.