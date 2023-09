Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Stay at the Udaipur hotel costs a whopping amount

According to reports, the soon-to-be-married couple has booked The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace for their wedding which will take place on September 24. According to a report on India Today, Maharaja Suite of The Leela Palace Hotel is the most expensive suite which costs around Rs 10 lakh per day. The suite is spread over 3,500 square feet and gives a special view of the lake.