Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: The wait is over!

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP member Raghav Chadha's grand wedding is just a few days away now. The two will get married on September 24 in Udaipur. Their wedding ceremonies take place at The Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace. Both Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Delhi airport today September 22 as they jetted off to Udaipur for their pre-wedding festivities. The Udaipur airport was decorated for the couple and their families' grand welcome. Well, their wedding venue is all lit up and looks regal. Some pictures of their wedding venue are going viral on social media.