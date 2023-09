Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding details revealed

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to get married in Rajasthan on September 23. The most lovable couple in Bollywood and their wedding news has become the talk of the town. The two got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May 2023 in Delhi's Kapurthala House. There are reports which state that the lovebirds will walk down the aisle in Udaipur. Here's what you need to know about their grand wedding.