Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress' shy look is a giveaway

There are rumors that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting engaged this week. The actress was seen at the airport in a red tunic and leather pants. She looked shyly at the paps. Everyone got a shock when Raghav Chadha and she were seen outside a Mumbai hotel. In July 2022, Raghav Chadha had said that his mother was behind him to tie the knot. He made the comment at marriage of Bhagwant Mann.